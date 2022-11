Ball (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game against Miami, Walker Mehl of Locked On Hornets reports.

Coach Steve Clifford confirmed in his Wednesday post-game press conference that Ball will indeed be unable to return for at least one more contest. Although there aren't any indications as to when Ball will return to the lineup, it doesn't seem like the guard will be able to suit up for the team's next matchup Saturday against the Heat as well.