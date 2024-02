Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Despite returning to practice last week, Ball will miss a 15th straight game. The Hornets aren't a contender this season, so they'll presumably take a cautious approach with their star point guard. Ball's next chance to suit up will come Thursday in a rematch against the Bucks in Charlotte, while Tre Mann should continue to start at point guard in Ball's absence.