Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors.
After coming one assist shy of a double-double in Tuesday's loss to the Magic, Ball will miss Friday's matchup in Toronto. KJ Simpson could draw the start for this game, with Damion Baugh, Nick Smith and Seth Curry potentially seeing more time on the floor.
