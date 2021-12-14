Ball (conditioning) will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

While Ball has passed through the league's health and safety protocols, he'll miss at least one more game as he works back up to full speed following an extended, COVID-related absence. Ball was able to practice with the G League Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday, so the Hornets are likely just exercising caution with their franchise centerpiece. Barring some sort of setback, Ball will likely make his return to action Friday at Portland.