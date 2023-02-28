Ball (right ankle injury) will not return to Monday's game against the Pistons.

It's not surprising that Ball won't be returning to Monday's game with the Hornets currently up by 16 heading into the fourth, but Ball isn't out of the woods yet. He should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's game against Phoenix, but it wouldn't be shocking to see this injury turn into a multi-game absence with Charlotte sitting on a record of 19-43. Dennis Smith Jr. is worth a speculative add in most leagues.