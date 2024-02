Black is not starting in Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Black started in each of the Hornets' last three games but struggled to make an impact, averaging 3.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 23.0 minutes per game in those outings. Tre Mann will take his place in the starting unit, featuring alongside Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and Nick Richards.