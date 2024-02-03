Black chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound across 18 minutes during Friday's 126-106 loss to the Thunder.

Black has compiled just 130 minutes of action across 18 appearances for the Hornets this season, but the rookie two-way player proved to be a key rotation cog Friday. A five-year collegiate player at North Carolina, Black shot 32.6 percent on 2.6 three-pointers per game in his final campaign, so a larger sample size is needed to determine if he can emerge as a capable perimeter shooter at the NBA level.