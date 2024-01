Black closed Saturday's 134-122 loss to the Jazz with three points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) over seven minutes.

Black played seven minutes in the loss, seeing action for the fourth straight game. Despite having cracked the rotation in recent times, Black has struggled to have any sort of tangible impact, especially in terms of fantasy numbers. Simply put, there is no reason to consider him a viable fantasy asset.