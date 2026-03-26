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Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Added to injury report
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1 min read
McNeeley is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks due to illness.
McNeeley is evidently feeling under the weather, putting his availability for Thursday in jeopardy. The Hornets should have another update closer to tipoff.
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