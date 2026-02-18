site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Another absence coming
McNeeley (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against Houston.
A sprained left ankle is costing McNeeley a third consecutive contest with the Hornets. The rookie first-rounder's next chance to play comes when Charlotte takes on the Cavaliers on Friday.
