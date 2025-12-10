Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Charlotte assigned McNeeley to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.
The Hornets are off until Friday, so the franchise is looking to get the rookie some additional reps. In his last three NBA appearances, McNeeley averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 19.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Goes for 13 off bench in loss•
-
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Scores eight points Monday•
-
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Grabs six boards in return•
-
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Good to go for Saturday•
-
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Ruled out with illness•
-
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Ruled out for Monday•