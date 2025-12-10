default-cbs-image
Charlotte assigned McNeeley to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.

The Hornets are off until Friday, so the franchise is looking to get the rookie some additional reps. In his last three NBA appearances, McNeeley averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 19.5 minutes per contest.

