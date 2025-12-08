McNeeley produced 13 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 115-106 loss to the Nuggets.

McNeeley set a career high in scoring Sunday, and has been increasingly involved in Charlotte's rotation. The rookie is averaging 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.8 asists, 0.4 steals, 0.2 blocks and 1.2 threes made on a 50.0 percent clip across 17.8 minutes in his last five games, and will continue to backup Miles Bridges.