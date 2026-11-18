McNeeley posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in zero minutes during Tuesday's 118-114 overtime loss to the Lakers.

McNeeley has appeared in just three of Charlotte's last six games, with his playing time dropping sharply after consecutive eight-point performances earlier this month. The second-year forward remains outside the regular rotation, limiting his opportunities to contribute despite his perimeter shooting potential. He carries little immediate fantasy value outside deeper dynasty formats.