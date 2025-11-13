McNeeley contributed five points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 12 minutes during Wednesday's 111-100 victory over the Bucks.

McNeeley continues to backup Miles Bridges but has not been effective shooting the ball, averaging 5.5 points on just 27.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three in his last four games. Grant Williams (knee) has yet to make his season debut and there is no timetable for his return, so McNeeley should continue to see the court with the second unit in the meantime.