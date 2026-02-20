site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Out again Friday
McNeeley (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
McNeeley will miss a third straight game and remains without a timetable to return. He's been a minor part of the rotation in recent weeks.
