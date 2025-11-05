McNeeley accumulated two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 loss to New Orleans.

McNeeley has not been a factor in Charlotte's rotation, logging two DNPs to start the season, but is slowly being factored in, as he has seen the court for at least nine minutes in the last five games. With Grant Williams (knee) sidelined, McNeeley should continue to play some minutes off the bench backing up Miles Bridges, but his role is uncertain once Williams returns.