Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Questionable to face Milwaukee
RotoWire Staff
McNeeley (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
McNeeley is under the weather and could miss the front end of the Hornets' back-to-back set. If the rookie forward is ultimately ruled out, Pat Connaughton will likely see a slight bump in minutes.
