Hornets' Liam McNeeley: Recalled to NBA
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Hornets recalled McNeeley from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.
McNeeley joined the Swarm for Saturday's win over the Iowa Wolves, during which he posted 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes. The rookie first-rounder has totaled just seven minutes over two appearances with the parent club since Dec. 12, though he could see a bump in minutes with the Hornets if Kon Knueppel (ankle) is forced to miss time.
