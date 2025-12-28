The Hornets recalled McNeeley from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.

McNeeley joined the Swarm for Saturday's win over the Iowa Wolves, during which he posted 27 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes. The rookie first-rounder has totaled just seven minutes over two appearances with the parent club since Dec. 12, though he could see a bump in minutes with the Hornets if Kon Knueppel (ankle) is forced to miss time.