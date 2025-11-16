McNeeley (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.

McNeeley will miss his third consecutive game due to illness. His next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Pacers. With the rookie joining Brandon Miller (shoulder), Grant Williams (knee) and Josh Green (shoulder) on the sidelines, Kon Knueppel, Sion James and Pat Connaughton are candidates for increased minutes, while Drew Peterson could enter the rotation.