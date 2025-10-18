McNeeley recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 113-108 preseason loss to the Knicks.

McNeeley drew a rare start in Charlotte's preseason finale with the team electing to rest a good chunk of the usual starters. He wasn't able to find his groove from beyond the arc but still scored in double figures, primarily by connecting on his shots in the paint. McNeeley isn't expected to have much of a role in the rotation when the regular season begins Wednesday against the Nets.