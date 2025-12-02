McNeeley ended with eight points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Monday's 116-103 loss to the Nets.

McNeeley's eight points matched his career high, highlighting what a struggle it has been thus far during his rookie season. Despite the fact that Charlotte has dealt with multiple injuries, McNeeley has been unable to carve out a meaningful role, averaging 4.3 points in 13.0 minutes per game through his first 15 appearances.