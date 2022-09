Ball signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ball appeared in 28 games for the Hornets' G League affiliate during the 2021-22 season, averaging 4.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per contest. He'll now join his brother LaMelo Ball for training camp again after spending last season's camp with the Hornets.