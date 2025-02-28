Flynn and the Hornets agreed to a 10-day contract Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After spending his first three full NBA seasons with the Raptors, Flynn was traded to the Knicks on Dec. 30, 2023. Since then, the former first-round draft pick has struggled to find a long-term home in the NBA, with short stints with the Pistons, Raptors and Spurs. The 25-year-old guard will get another shot to prove himself in the league with Charlotte on a 10-day deal and could be signed for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign if he impresses while the Hornets remain shorthanded.