Hornets' Malaki Branham: Ruled out for Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Branham (recently traded) is out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
After coming over in a trade from the Mavericks on Thursday, Branham has yet to join the Hornets. His next opportunity to do so comes Monday against the Pistons.
