Monk added 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals over 26 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Monk set season-highs with his points, steals, blocks and assists. Monk has now attempted double-digit shot attempts in five of his last six games and has shot 40 percent or better in four of those six games. In that six-game span, Monk is averaging 16.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the floor.