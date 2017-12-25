Hornets' Malik Monk: Assigned to G-League
Monk has been assigned to the Greensboro Swarm of the G-League, NBA.com reports.
The Hornets sent both Monk and Dwayne Bacon to the G-League on Monday, marking the first assignment of the season for both players. Monk began the season as a key piece in the rotation, but his playing time has gradually dwindled, and he was averaging just 9.6 minutes per game in the month of December. Monk's long-term potential as an instant-offense scorer remains intriguing, but he can be safely ignored in most season-long fantasy formats at this point.
