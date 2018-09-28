Hornets' Malik Monk: Available Friday
Monk (pelvis) is available for Friday's preseason opener against the Celtics.
Monk was originally deemed probable due to a pelvic contusion. His minutes could be limited due to the injury.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Probable for preseason opener•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Returns to practice•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Misses practice with bruised pelvis•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Avoids fracture, considered day-to-day•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Breaks thumb, out 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...