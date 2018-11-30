Hornets' Malik Monk: Available to play Friday
Monk (quadricep) is available to play in Friday's game against the Jazz.
As expected, Monk will suit up and be good to go Friday after suffering a right quad contusion in Wednesday's win over the Hawks. There's been no report of Monk facing any limitations, so look for the shooting guard to be a full go against Utah.
