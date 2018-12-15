Hornets' Malik Monk: Available to return
Monk suffered a right foot injury during Friday's game against the Knicks but will be available to return in the second half.
Monk should be good to go for the second half of Friday's game if he's needed. It's possible he lands on the injury report ahead of Saturday's contest, especially since it's the second game of a back-to-back.
