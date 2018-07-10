Updating a previous report, Monk has avoided a fractured right thumb and is now considered day-to-day.

Monk was diagnosed with a fractured right thumb over the weekend and was given a timetable of 6-to-8 weeks. However, after being reevaluated at some point over the last few days, tests revealed that he's actually avoided a significant injury. The Hornets haven't revealed an updated timetable and are instead listing him as day-to-day, which suggests a return may not be far off. Monk was playing with the Hornets' summer league team prior to suffering the injury, though even if he does get cleared in the near future, it seems unlikely Charlotte will risk his health further by letting him rejoin the action. Look for additional updates to be provided as Monk moves through the recovery process.