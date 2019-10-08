Hornets' Malik Monk: Back at full strength
Monk (toe) was spotted on the court for practice Tuesday and should be available for Wednesday's preseason game against Miami, Rod Boone of The Athletic reports.
Monk was held out of Sunday's exhibition against Boston due to a sore right toe, but after returning to practice Tuesday, he appears good to go, per Boone.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.