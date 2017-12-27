The Hornets recalled Monk from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Wednesday.

Monk headed to the G League for a tune-up game Tuesday against the Wisconsin Herd with the Hornets in the midst of a four-day break in the schedule. He logged 41 minutes in the contest, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Though he'll rejoin Charlotte ahead of Wednesday's home game against Boston, Monk remains on the fringe of head coach Steve Clifford's rotation and likely won't play more than a handful of minutes in the contest.