Hornets' Malik Monk: Back in the rotation Saturday
Monk had just three points, two assists, and one steal in three minutes during Saturday's 131-114 loss to the Bucks.
Monk played three minutes in Saturday's loss, his first time on the court in almost two weeks. After a relatively strong start to the season, Monk has fallen off in a big way in both reality and fantasy. There should be no one holding him at this stage and his future is certainly very uncertain at this stage.
