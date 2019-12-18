Monk scored 23 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 27 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-102 win over the Kings.

Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier were both having trouble getting their shot going, so Monk stepped up in their place, scoring 14 of his season-high 23 in the fourth quarter. The 10 boards were also a career high for the third-year guard, leading to his first career double-double. Monk continues to flash some upside, but his role on the second unit makes him an inconsistent fantasy option -- his 37 points over the last two games are more than he scored over his prior six combined.