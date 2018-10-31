Monk posted 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 125-113 victory over the Heat.

Monk went 1-for-8 from the field for four points during the Hornets' previous game and had been shooting just 26.9 percent over Charlotte's previous three contests. He got back on track Tuesday, setting a season-high in scoring and tieing his season-high four made three-pointers.