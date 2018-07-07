Monk suffered a broken right thumb and will be sidelined 6-8 weeks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

This is an unfortunate development for the Hornets and Monk, who was using summer league as a way to gain some confidence and experience following a disappointing rookie campaign where he shot 36.0 percent from the field. The guard could be sidelined for up to two months, meaning his availability for the start of training camp is in jeopardy.