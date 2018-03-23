Hornets' Malik Monk: Bruises hand, doubtful to return
Monk suffered a bruised right hand during Thursday's contest against the Grizzlies and is doubtful to return.
Monk played 10 minutes before suffering the injury, posting four points, one assist, one board and a steal. If he ends up missing extended time, Julyan Stone and Marcus Paige could pick up reserve point guard run.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Scores 12 points off bench•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Goes for 13 points on 14 shots Thursday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Misses majority of practice Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Swipes one steal in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: To see increased minutes•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...