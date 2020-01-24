Hornets' Malik Monk: Career-high 31 points
Monk racked up 31 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 32 minutes during the Hornets' 116-103 loss to the Bucks on Friday.
Monk scored 20 points (8-13 FG) on Monday, and again found his stroke on Friday. Monk also had a great block on Ersan Ilyasova shortly before halftime. As good as he looked, the story remains the same for Monk, as he will have to maintain production to warrant fantasy attention.
