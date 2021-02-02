Monk scored a career-high 36 points (11-18 FG, 9-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes off the bench during Monday's 129-121 overtime win over the Heat.

With Terry Rozier (ankle) sidelined, Monk saw a significantly increased role and absolutely erupted. Not only did he establish a new personal best in scoring, the fourth-year guard also set a Hornets franchise record for points by a bench player. Rozier's injury isn't considered serious, but if he isn't able to return for Wednesday's tilt against the 76ers, Monk could see big minutes and elevated usage once again.