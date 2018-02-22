Monk (upper body) is not on the injury report in advance of Thursday's tilt against the Nets.

Monk suffered upper body injuries over the All-Star break due to a car accident, which resulted in him missing most of Tuesday's practice. But, he's apparently recovered enough to be active for Thursday's contest. That said, he's been in and out of the rotation lately, playing in just three of the team's past seven games, averaging 4.7 minutes when he does see the floor.