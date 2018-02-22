Hornets' Malik Monk: Cleared to play Thursday
Monk (upper body) is not on the injury report in advance of Thursday's tilt against the Nets.
Monk suffered upper body injuries over the All-Star break due to a car accident, which resulted in him missing most of Tuesday's practice. But, he's apparently recovered enough to be active for Thursday's contest. That said, he's been in and out of the rotation lately, playing in just three of the team's past seven games, averaging 4.7 minutes when he does see the floor.
More News
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Misses majority of practice Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Swipes one steal in Monday's loss•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: To see increased minutes•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: To see added minutes Monday•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Back from G League•
-
Hornets' Malik Monk: Assigned to G-League•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...