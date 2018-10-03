Hornets' Malik Monk: Collects seven assists off the bench
Monk recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven assists and a rebound in 23 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Heat.
Monk is once again trying to make a statement for playing time in 2018, as he logged more preseason minutes than any other guard in 2017. Regardless of the current usage, Monk 's value is dampened by the wealth of backcourt talent on the team. Barring a rash of injuries, Monk should remain as a role player from the bench moving forward.
