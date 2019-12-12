Hornets' Malik Monk: Considered probable for Friday
Monk (finger) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Monk carried a similar designation into Wednesday's game but wound up sitting out, so his status will be worth monitoring leading up to Friday's clash in Chicago. Across five games this month, Monk is averaging 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 17.4 minutes.
