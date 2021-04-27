Monk (ankle) is expected to test his sprained ankle during workouts Thursday or Friday, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

The explosive-scoring guard will miss his 14th and 15th straight games as the Hornets play a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back, but there's hope that he could return as soon as Saturday's home matchup against Detroit. His status for that contest will depend on how the ankle performs later this week. Prior to the injury, Monk had emerged as a valuable scorer off the bench, averaging 16.2 points on 48.3 percent shooting over a 15-game span from Feb. 22 through March 26.