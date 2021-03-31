Monk (foot) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

The high-scoring guard appears set to make his return following a two-game absence, though Monk was also probable heading into Tuesday's win over Washington before being ruled out roughly an hour before tip. If he does indeed play, Monk should return to his role as the Hornets' first guard off the bench with Devonte' Graham moving back into the starting lineup in the wake of LaMelo Ball's wrist injury. In his last appearance Friday against Miami, Monk went for 32 points in 26 minutes, with 26 of his points coming in the first half.