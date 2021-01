Monk had 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists during Saturday's 126-114 win over the Bucks.

It's only the second time this season the 22-year-old played more than 14 minutes, and he saw the bump in playing time Saturday since Terry Rozier exited at halftime with an ankle sprain. Monk could see increased run off the bench should Rozier be forced to miss additional time.