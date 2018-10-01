Hornets' Malik Monk: Double digits off bench in loss
Monk (pelvis) supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one block across 24 minutes during the Hornets' 115-112 preseason loss to the Celtics on Sunday.
The second-year guard was solid in his preseason debut after missing the opener on Friday. Monk saw action in 63 games during his rookie 2017-18 campaign and impressed at times, but his 36.0 percent success rate from the field left plenty to be desired. The Kentucky product will look to significantly improve those numbers during his second season while once again serving in a rotational backcourt role.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...