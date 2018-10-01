Monk (pelvis) supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one block across 24 minutes during the Hornets' 115-112 preseason loss to the Celtics on Sunday.

The second-year guard was solid in his preseason debut after missing the opener on Friday. Monk saw action in 63 games during his rookie 2017-18 campaign and impressed at times, but his 36.0 percent success rate from the field left plenty to be desired. The Kentucky product will look to significantly improve those numbers during his second season while once again serving in a rotational backcourt role.