Monk (foot) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Suns.

The 23-year-old was originally considered probable for Sunday's contest, but he's now unlikely to take the court. According to Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site, coach James Borrego said Caleb Martin, Jalen McDaniels and Brad Wanamaker should see increased run with Monk expected to be sidelined.