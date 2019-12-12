Hornets' Malik Monk: Downgraded to out
Monk (finger) will not play Wednesday against the Nets.
Monk was originally expected to play, but he's apparently still dealing with some discomfort in his right pinky, prompting the Hornets to play it safe and keep him sidelined for at least one game. Dwayne Bacon is a candidate to see increased run in Monk's absence.
