Hornets' Malik Monk: Drills five threes Tuesday
Monk finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-113 loss to the Knicks.
Monk has made five threes in just one other game this season -- when he set his career-high 25 points against the Bucks on Nov. 1. He's still struggling to find consistency from the field, as he was hitting just 33.7 percent of his looks coming into Tuesday. For that reason, he makes for a high-risk/high-reward DFS option.
