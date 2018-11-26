Hornets' Malik Monk: Drills seven treys off bench
Monk recorded 26 points (9-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes Sunday in the Hornets' 124-123 loss to the Hawks.
After being inexplicably excluded from the rotation in Friday's game against the Thunder, Monk returned to the fold to match his career-best scoring total. Considering Monk had been shooting just 35.6 percent from the floor for the season entering Sunday and doesn't offer much outside the non-scoring categories, it's tough to roster him beyond deeper leagues. Monk may see his playing time Monday against the Bucks with both Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (ankle) and Tony Parker (ribs) trending toward returning from multi-game absences.
